O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,816,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,626,000 after purchasing an additional 471,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 1,020,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,914,000 after purchasing an additional 756,324 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.61. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

