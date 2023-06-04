O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 139,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 255.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 133,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 117,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMLS. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cumulus Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cumulus Media from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Cumulus Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.01. Cumulus Media had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $205.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.50 million. Research analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

