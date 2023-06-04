O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,608 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nomura by 2,292.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nomura by 42.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nomura stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.18. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

