O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 41,030 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,030 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $12,675,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NU. Bank of America increased their price objective on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.51.

Shares of NU stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

