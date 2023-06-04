O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 42,845 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,845 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 89.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at $144,000. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GORO. StockNews.com began coverage on Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of GORO opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.55. Gold Resource Co. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.17.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

