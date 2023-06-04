O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 491 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW opened at $172.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.46. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $193.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

