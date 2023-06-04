O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,231 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

NIO opened at $7.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $24.43.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

