O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $123,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $247,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $45.87.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.