O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $124,000 Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,427,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,827,000 after buying an additional 456,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,937,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,841,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after buying an additional 315,112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,716,000 after buying an additional 1,607,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,720,000 after buying an additional 1,655,669 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.27 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

