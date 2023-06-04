O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 480,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $95.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

