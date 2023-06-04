O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 296,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100,890 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth about $166,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert C. Daigle purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 8,814 shares of company stock worth $77,847 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASYS opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

