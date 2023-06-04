O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $40.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $617,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.