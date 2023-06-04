Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Up 3.6%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 227,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 218,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONCY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncolytics Biotech ( NASDAQ:ONCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.