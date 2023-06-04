Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 804,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 120,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after buying an additional 42,101 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.