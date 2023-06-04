PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 70.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 26,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

PAR Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

PAR stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.19.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.26. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $97.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About PAR Technology

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.