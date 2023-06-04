Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 25,682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 5.7 %

In related news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

PAG opened at $146.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.46. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.21. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.62%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also

