PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 121.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after buying an additional 47,168,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,631,000 after buying an additional 2,634,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,338,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,730,000 after buying an additional 733,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.