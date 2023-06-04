Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP trimmed its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,011 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Photronics were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Photronics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Photronics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Photronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Trading Up 1.8 %

PLAB stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

