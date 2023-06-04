Piper Sandler Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $445.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.22.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $365.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $258.79 and a 12-month high of $389.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.08% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

