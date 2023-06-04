Piper Sandler Increases Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $23.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,972,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $59,795.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,272.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,972,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,314,254 shares of company stock valued at $102,000,530. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Samsara by 13,691.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

