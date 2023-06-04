PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,278 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 204,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.83, a P/E/G ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Articles

