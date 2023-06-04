PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 221 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 74.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

NYSE:FN opened at $114.90 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.87.

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

