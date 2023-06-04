PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $10,858,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 235.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 213,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 2.2 %

In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 31,150 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 31,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $493,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,652,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSM opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.84%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

