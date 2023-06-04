PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,832 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after buying an additional 280,732 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Adient by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Adient by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.00 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

