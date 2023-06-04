PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADX. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ADX opened at $16.15 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

