PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Syneos Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Syneos Health Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

