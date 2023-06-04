PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,054 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in InMode by 9,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in InMode by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

InMode Price Performance

InMode Company Profile

INMD stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.08. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.