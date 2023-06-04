PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $534,000 Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Blackbaud by 22.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Blackbaud by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 47.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of BLKB opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -77.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $121,543.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $685,646.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at $20,398,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,486 over the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Blackbaud Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.