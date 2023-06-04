PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $534,000 Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Blackbaud by 22.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Blackbaud by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 47.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud Price Performance
Shares of BLKB opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -77.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Blackbaud Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.