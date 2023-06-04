PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $540,000 Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSP. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,923,000 after buying an additional 174,811 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock worth $4,436,629. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $309.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.57. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $314.36.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.56.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.