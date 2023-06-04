PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $547,000 Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of B. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Barnes Group by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,321 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barnes Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on B. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 378.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

