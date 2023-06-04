PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 9,480 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 40,327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CII opened at $17.92 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $20.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

