PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 295 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 125.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $126.37.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

