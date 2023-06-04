PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,094,000 after purchasing an additional 101,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 346,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.88. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $77.96.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PATK. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,975.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,204.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,925. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

