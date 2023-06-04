PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

FLR opened at $29.53 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 2.29.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

