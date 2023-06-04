PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 642 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ALG shares. DA Davidson raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $178.57 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $186.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.