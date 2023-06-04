PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of PTC by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in PTC by 157.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 20.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 533,212 shares of company stock worth $67,942,986 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $137.93 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.97 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.80.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

