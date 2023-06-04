PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Glatfelter by 49.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 4,365,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,697 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 889,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 594,197 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 162.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 905,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 560,316 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 4,183.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 555,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 542,205 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 3,865.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 531,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 518,000 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Insider Activity at Glatfelter

In other news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,915,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,277,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Glatfelter news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty bought 33,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $121,321.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,277,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glatfelter Trading Up 15.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Glatfelter Co. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Glatfelter

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.