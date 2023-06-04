PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,551 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $16,575,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0329 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Further Reading

