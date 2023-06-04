Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.22 and last traded at $37.22. Approximately 829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

Point Bridge America First ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Point Bridge America First ETF

(Get Rating)

The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Point Bridge America First ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Point Bridge America First ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.