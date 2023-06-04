Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.22 and last traded at $37.22. Approximately 829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.24.
Point Bridge America First ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.11.
About Point Bridge America First ETF
The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.
