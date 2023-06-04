Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $841,000 Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365,033 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $63.46 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77 and a beta of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CLSA cut Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.03.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $200,826.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,384 shares of company stock valued at $19,997,018 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.



