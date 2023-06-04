Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $916,000 Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,705 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.69. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

