RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

RICK stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $721.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

