Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,119 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $126,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $155,773.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,689.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $155,773.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,689.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $25,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 424,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.41. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

