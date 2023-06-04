Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,812,000 after acquiring an additional 91,295 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,359,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 819,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,836,000 after acquiring an additional 147,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,841,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Relx by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after buying an additional 148,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RELX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.10) to GBX 3,100 ($38.31) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.60) to GBX 2,860 ($35.34) in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

