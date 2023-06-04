Ruffer LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ruffer LLP grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 112.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 609,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 323,054 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.