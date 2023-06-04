Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 609,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 323,054 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 72,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,635,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $641,343,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 169,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 118,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $124.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

