Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 3,539 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after purchasing an additional 143,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after purchasing an additional 227,072 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,982,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,457,000 after purchasing an additional 221,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.