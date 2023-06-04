Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8,507.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

NYSE BBWI opened at $37.71 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

