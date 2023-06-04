Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hubbell by 69.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 301,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,769,000 after acquiring an additional 163,691 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 161.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 243,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,224,000 after acquiring an additional 150,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $32,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

HUBB opened at $294.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $296.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

