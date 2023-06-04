Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,858 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Zeta Global by 626.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 222.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $64,440.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,246,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,325,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $322,698.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,260,639 shares in the company, valued at $168,172,241.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,246,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,325,676.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Zeta Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

